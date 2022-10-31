Greg Dulcich worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich had his best game of the season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the Broncos offense with four receptions for 87 yards. Dulcich was on injured reserve for the first part of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, but he’s made a major impact over the last three weeks since returning to the field.

Broncos TE Greg Dulcich: Week 9 waiver wire

Since Dulcich’s return, he’s added 182 yards and a touchdown over just three games. His presence on the Broncos’ struggling offense has clearly made an impact, and he could be a solid choice to add to your lineup if you need to grab a tight end. Keep in mind that Week 9 is a bye week for the Denver Broncos, though, so he’ll have to ride the bench this week.

His rookie status makes him slightly more unpredictable, but he’s had a solid showing thus far. The Broncos have a bye next week, but Dulcich looks like he’s worth picking up early.