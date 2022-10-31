Tyler Conklin worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is hot right now — with 79 yards and two touchdowns against the New England Patriots on Sunday, he could be a valuable add to your bench if you’re on the hunt for a tight end. And if you have George Kittle in your lineup, who is sitting out with a bye this weekend, Conklin is a solid choice for a backup.

Jets TE Tyler Conklin: Week 9 waiver wire

Conklin hadn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1, but found the end zone twice on Sunday of Week 8. After a strong September showing, he had a bit of a downward trend in yardage throughout October, but is clearly back on the rise. Issues with WR Elijah Moore might be part of the reason that Conklin is seeing more targets, but whatever it might be, keep an eye on him as a possible addition from the waiver wire in the next few weeks. The Jets face the Bills in Week 9.