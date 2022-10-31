Terrace Marshall Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is certainly benefitting from backup PJ Tucker coming in at quarterback — in the past two weeks, he’s amassed 108 yards over six receptions, including 87 in Sunday’s overtime loss against the Falcons. Is he worth adding to your fantasy lineup?

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr: Week 9 waiver wire

The Panthers have a lot of questions surrounding their franchise right now — a head coach fired, a star RB traded, a starting QB injured — so I’m hesitant to recommend any quick adds from their roster to your fantasy lineup with so much unanswered.

Marshall had a solid game, but remains behind DJ Moore at WR. The Panthers are also focusing their offense around their run game with D’Onta Foreman at the forefront, so I’d recommend holding off on Marshall for the time being.

The Panthers face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.