Rondale Moore worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore had his best game yet of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, adding 92 yards and a touchdown over seven receptions. Moore was dealing with a hamstring injury over the first several weeks of the season, but he has been a major factor for the offense with Marquise Brown on injured reserve.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore: Week 9 waiver wire

Moore played 77 of the Cards’ 78 offensive snaps in Week 8, splitting targets with DeAndre Hopkins. With so many teams on bye in the upcoming week, Moore could be a good option to grab off the waiver wire as the Cards prepare to face the Seahawks and the Rams in the upcoming weeks. Last time Arizona faced Seattle, Moore added 49 yards over six receptions.

Kyler Murray is still favoring Hopkins, but with Brown out, Moore should be seeing consistent opportunities for yardage.