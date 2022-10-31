How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on October 31

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

This Halloween episode of Raw is the brand’s go-home show to this Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The company will put the finishing touches on the build and we’ll get two major superstars making an appearance on tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Last week’s episode of Raw ended with Bayley defeating Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match and as a result, these two will meet in a Last Woman Standing match for the belt at Crown Jewel. This result came about when Nikki Cross attacked Belair during the match and beat down Bayley afterwards. It appears that she has fully dropped her Nikki A.S.H superhero persona, so we’ll be sure to hear from her tonight before going one-on-one with Belair in a non-title matchup.

Just five days before defending his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s episode from Dallas. Reigns had to address some internal conflict on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and now that it’s been dealt with, he’ll turn his attention his title match against the social media influencer. We’ll see what the champ has to same.

In a similar vein, Brock Lesnar will make an appearance just five days before his showdown with Bobby Lashley. The “Beast” last got into a massive pull apart brawl with the “Almighty” two weeks ago and we’ll see if Lesnar picks a fight with his Crown Jewel opponent tonight.

Also on the show, in the spirit of Halloween, Matt Riddle will battle Otis in a Trick or Street fight tonight.