Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into October 31 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight and the company will be wrapping up the build towards Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will Nikki Cross say following last week’s main event?

Nikki Cross interrupted the main event match between Raw Women’s Champion and Bianca Belair last week, attacking the champ and allowing for Bayley to pick up the victory. After the match, she attacked Bayley as well, fully re-establishing her as a loose cannon.

It is clear that the former Raw Women’s Champion has dropped her Nikki A.S.H. superhero persona and has somewhat reverted back to her character from her early main roster days. That begs the question of why she attacked Belair/Bayley and what her motivations are. We’ll most likely find out before she goes one-on-one with the “EST” tonight.

How will Roman Reigns address Logan Paul before Saturday’s main event?

Just five days before defending his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s episode from Dallas. Reigns had to address some internal conflict on this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and now that it’s been dealt with, he’ll turn his attention his title match against the social media influencer.

We’ll see what the “Tribal Chief” has to say about his main event title match and if there’s any semblance of concern about the possibility of Paul pulling an upset.

Will Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have another brawl?

Brock Lesnar will make an appearance just five days before his showdown with Bobby Lashley. The “Beast” last got into a massive pull apart brawl with the “Almighty” two weeks ago and whenever Lesnar shows up, it’s usually to fight. We’ll see if these two will give a preview to their ppv match this weekend.