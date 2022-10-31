Heisman Watch after Week 9 of college football

Week 9 of the college football season and so is the action for the month of October. The College Football Playoff committee will release its first batch of rankings on Tuesday as the sport gears up for the home stretch of the campaign.

On the Heisman Trophy front, there’s a new contender standing at the top of the leaderboard coming out of Saturday’s action. We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 10. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

After leading Tennessee to a 44-6 stomping of Kentucky on Saturday, Hooker is the new frontrunner at -110. The strong armed senior had an efficient night for the Vols, going 19-25 for 245 yards and three touchdowns through the air and tacked on an additional rushing touchdown for good measure. He has only gained momentum since leading UT to an upset victory over Alabama and that is reflected by his current standing.

Hooker will have a tremendous opportunity to solidify himself in the eyes of Heisman voters this Saturday when Tennessee visits Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix has continued to show out for Oregon this year and was a force in the team’s 42-24 victory over Cal on Saturday. He finished the day with 412 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, and six touchdowns total. Aside from two interceptions, he was in complete control both through the air and on the ground.

Nix’s Heisman Trophy stock has skyrocketed and he now has the fifth-highest odds to win the award at +2500. He’ll get a chance to potentially pad his stats this Saturday when Oregon travels to Colorado at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stock Down

After standing atop the Heisman odds board for virtually the entire season, Stroud took a step back behind Hooker and currently has the second-highest odds at +190. The Buckeye signal caller had a pretty nice showing in OSU’s 44-31 victory over Penn State, going 26-33 for 354 yards and a touchdown.

Stroud could potentially light up the stat sheet this Saturday as Ohio State travels to Northwestern at noon ET on ABC.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

UCLA bounced back from its loss to Oregon the week prior by handling Stanford in a 38-15 victory on Saturday. However, the brief Heisman hype surrounding Thompson-Robinson may be over. DTR had a decent night against the Cardinal, going 18-29 for 199 yards through the air and adding 50 yards with a touchdown on the ground. Not a bad day, but not a performance that helped his Heisman case as he currently sits with +15000 on the board.

DTR and the Bruins will hit the road on Saturday night for a showdown against Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Here are the odds as of October 31 to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook: