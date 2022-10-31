Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

The Astros and Phillies will vie for a World Series lead on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. With the series tied 1-1 after the Astros took Game 2 on Saturday, Noah Syndergaard and Lance McCullers, Jr. will face off on the mound with first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. ET.

Despite the Phillies’ home field advantage, the Astros enter the matchup as the betting favorites, making their fourth World Series appearance in the last six seasons. The Phillies’ bullpen has been one of their biggest strengths, pitching 8 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings so far in the series.

Here are the odds for Game 3 and a pick.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 3 pick

HOU: -130

PHI: +110

The Phillies haven’t lost at home yet this postseason, and have credited the fans with creating an environment where that can happen. They probably won’t be able to sweep at home, as the Astros have plenty of recent experience winning on the road in the postseason. McCullers’ 2.77 all-time postseason ERA will be a challenge for Philadelphia’s big-hitting offense, but having the momentum and excitement of playing a World Series home game for the first time since 2009 should help carry them to a win in Game 3.

Pick: Phillies +110