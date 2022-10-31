How to watch Astros vs. Phillies in Game 3 of World Series via live stream

Game 3 of the World Series begins at 8:03 p.m. ET Monday night at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies’ first home game of the series. The game will be available to live stream on Fox Live and the Bally Sports app.

The Houston Astros tied up the series 1-1 with a 5-2 win on Saturday, taking an early five-run lead that the Phillies were never quite able to close in on. Lance McCullers, Jr. will take the mound for the Astros tonight. McCullers is one of the most experienced postseason pitchers in the MLB, but missed the Astros’ 2019 and 2021 October runs with injury issues.

The Phillies took first blood in the series, and send out Noah Syndergaard to start tonight. Syndergaard has pitched just 5.1 innings this postseason, but he’s recorded four strikeouts and a 1.69 ERA over that time.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 3 live stream info

Pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -130, PHI +110

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.