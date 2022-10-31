What channel is Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 on, when does it start

Game 3 of the World Series begins on Monday night at 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The game will be available to watch on FOX and to stream on FOX Live and the Bally Sports app.

The series is tied at 1-1 after the Houston Astros took an early lead in Game 2 that the Phillies were never quite able to close in on. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez added two of the Astros’ five runs on Saturday. Lance McCullers, Jr., who has a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings pitched in the 2022 postseason, is the Astros’ starting pitcher for Game 3.

The Phillies made it out of Game 1 in extra innings and will send Noah Syndergaard out to the mound on Monday night. Syndergaard has a 1.69 ERA over 5.1 innings pitched in this postseason. They’ll be looking to their big-hitting offense to make an impactful return as the Phillies take to their home field for the first time in this series.

Astros vs. Phillies Game 3 start time

Game date: Monday, Oct. 31

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app