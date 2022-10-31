What Week 8 performance means for Geno Smith MVP odds

The Seahawks’ win streak continued on Sunday after they beat the New York Giants 27-13, bringing Seattle to a 5-3 record for the season. Quarterback Geno Smith’s MVP odds moved from +3500 to +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook following his performance in Week 8, which are sixth best. He went 23-for-34 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, moving him to 13 passing touchdowns for the season with just three interceptions. He also added one rushing touchdown in Week 4.

Smith’s rise to the tier of elite quarterbacks this year has been a somewhat unpredictable turn of events after spending the last three years as Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle. Since Wilson’s departure to Denver, Smith has passed for 1,712 yards with a completion rate of 73.5% this season.

The Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals next week, who they held to just nine points in a mid-October matchup earlier this season. The Seahawks are 5-3 and lead the NFC West by one game over the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks and 49ers meet in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football. The longer the Seahawks remain atop the playoff race, the more his odds will improve.