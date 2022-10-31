What Week 8 performance means for Josh Allen MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills kept up their winning ways in Week 8, beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday Night Football. The Bills jumped on top early, taking a 24-7 lead into halftime and looking like they were going to turn it into a boat-race. They were never threatened by the Packers, but one could sense they took their foot off the gas in the second half.

Allen finished the game 13 of 25 for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 49 rushing yards. His interceptions came on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter and reflected a bit of that end of game laziness. They were bad decisions he doesn’t normally make, but they didn’t really hurt the team.

Coming out of the game, Allen’s MVP odds have not changed at DraftKings Sportsbook. He came into Sunday with +120 odds out of the bye week and remains at +120 after the victory. He has the best odds in the league, with Jalen Hurts closing in on him in second place. Hurts had +500 odds ahead of the Eagles’ Week 8 game against the Steelers and improved to +350 after the game.

This is a race that could come down to the wire given how well the Eagles are performing. If they keep winning, this could be one of the closer MVP votes in recent memory.