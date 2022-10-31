What Week 8 performance means for Lamar Jackson MVP odds

Lamar Jackson’s MVP chances are trending upward after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Heading into the game, his odds to win MVP were at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but following that performance, they’ve moved to +1000. That is fourth best through eight weeks.

Jackson ended the win over the Bucs with the fewest rushing yards he’s had since Week 1 — just 43 on the ground. However, that was complemented by one of his best passing performances of the season, going 27-for-38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

He’s scored twice on the ground and 15 times in the air so far this season, turning the ball over seven times (six INT, one fumble). Jackson has passed for 1,635 yards and rushed for 553, making him the ninth-leading rusher in the NFL right now. The next-highest QB on that list is Justin Fields, who has rushed for 424 yards.

The Ravens face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, whose run defense should allow Jackson to continue adding yards on the ground. The Ravens are 5-3 and in first place in the AFC North. They’re a half game up on the Bengals pending the outcome of Monday Night Football.