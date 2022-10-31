What Week 8 performance means for Jalen Hurts MVP odds

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, 35-13. Jalen Hurts’ four-touchdown, zero-interception performance helped move his odds for MVP from +500 to +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is currently has the second-best odds for the award.

Hurts’ TD-to-INT ratio this season is one of his more impressive stats — his current total sits at 10 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns to just two interceptions. He has 1,514 yards in the air and another 293 on the ground over seven wins while competing 66.8% of his passes.

An undefeated season is a result of a variety of factors, of course, but the quarterback sits at the center of such a feat, and his impact on the team’s success cannot be overstated. The Eagles face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 before hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 10. In the meantime, the Eagles hold a two-game lead on the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and a one-game lead on the Minnesota Vikings for the best record in the NFC.