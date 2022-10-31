 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, John Wall headline NBA injury report for Monday, October 31

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, October 31 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

We head into the third week fo the 2022-23 NBA season with the final day of October, with seven games on tap. As the weather starts to get colder, there’s higher potential for non-body injuries to take people out of games. As you can see on the injury report Monday, that might already be happening.

NBA Injury Report: October 31

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Terry Rozier (ankle) - doubtful
Cody Martin (quad) - doubtful

The Hornets have not provided updated timelines on Ball and Rozier. Dennis Smith Jr. should continue being the top value add with both out. Kelly Oubre Jr. also has strong value potential in DFS contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Joel Embiid (illness) - questionable

Embiid sat out Friday’s game due to injury management but is now listed as questionable with an illness. Something is going around the league and the big man might have it now. If he doesn’t play, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell will see minutes at center.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Seth Curry (injury management) - questionable

Curry played in the team’s last game and should be good to go again Monday. If he can’t play for some reason, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will get additional looks.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Ja Morant (illness) - questionable

Morant missed Saturday’s game with this ailment, and rookie Jake LaRavia is also dealing with an illness. If Morant sits, Tyus Jones will be the beneficiary in terms of minutes and DFS value.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Eric Gordon (injury management) - TBD
Jabari Smith (ankle) - TBD

The Rockets played Sunday, so we’ll likely get a better idea of how their injury report looks during the day Monday.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT
John Wall (injury management) - doubtful

The Clippers are managing their players early, with Leonard sitting out again. Wall is a new addition and if he sits, Reggie Jackson would be the lead point guard for LA.

