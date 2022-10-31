Pick on the Total for World Series Game Three Astros-Phillies

The World Series shifts to Philadelphia with things tied 1-1 and the Phillies will look to their explosive offense to slug their way to a series lead.

Houston Astros (-130, 8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have scored at least four runs on all five of the home playoff games this season and having scored at least four runs in five of their last six games overall.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. gets the assignment of trying to tame the Phillies bats, as he has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts this season, but has underlying numbers that could indicate regression.

McCullers ERA was 2.27 during the regular season while his fielding independent was 3.49 and in McCullers seven starts in the postseason since 2020, his fielding independent is 4.54 while his ERA is 2.97.

For the Phillies, the amount of length that starter Noah Syndergaard will lend is a big question mark, as he’s pitched a total of 5 1/3 innings across three appearances this postseason.

Though Syndergaard has allowed just one run this postseason, his overall ERA is 4.34 away from Angel Stadium this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022.

The Astros enter Monday’s Game Three having scored at least four runs in seven of their nine playoff games with 15 home runs in that span and will find themselves in a high scoring Game Three.

The Play: Astros vs. Phillies Over 8