How Week 8 performances impacted the NFL MVP race

The NFL features a few really good teams, a few really bad times, and then a heavy mix of parity in the middle. The Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs have been the best teams in the league this season, but it’s hard to sort out the rest after them. The Ravens are winning games and will be competitive in the AFC. The Vikings just keep on winning in the NFC and the 49ers are in a different position with Christian McCaffrey in the fold.

All of this has led to what could be one of the tightest MVP races in recent memory. The past two years, Aaron Rodgers has claimed at least 78% of the vote in his back-to-back MVP victories. Lamar Jackson was a unanimous winner prior to that. Even when Matt Ryan claimed only 50% of the vote with 25 votes, second place Tom Brady only claimed 10 total votes.

This year, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts might take this one down to the wire. Coming out of Week 8, Allen is +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the MVP award while Hurts is second at +350. Allen did not see his odds change after an OK performance in which he threw two touchdowns against the Packers, but also threw a pair of fourth quarter interceptions. Hurts saw his odds improve from +500 after a four-TD performance.

Hurts opened the season at +2000 and has steadily improved as the Eagles have won. While QB wins is a shaky statistic at best, he’s been a critical part of Philly’s undefeated start. If the Eagles keep it up and finish with a similar record to Allen, this will be a tough vote.

The most intriguing move of Week 8 might belong to Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers running back completed the rare touchdown hat trick with one each of passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns in the 49ers thumping of the Rams. McCaffrey’s odds improved from +15000 to +5000.

Dak Prescott remains off the odds list after his second start since returning from injury. It’s unclear why he is not listed but we have a question into the sportsbook to determine when he will return. The Cowboys continue winning and are going to remain in the playoff mix.

NFL MVP odds, Top 10

Josh Allen: +120

Jalen Hurts: +350

Patrick Mahomes: +400

Lamar Jackson: +1000

Joe Burrow: +1200

Geno Smith: +2800

Justin Herbert: +2800

Kirk Cousins: +4000

Christian McCaffrey: +5000

Tua Tagovailoa: +5000