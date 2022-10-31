What Week 8 performance means for Christian McCaffrey’s MVP odds

The San Francisco 49ers thumped the Los Angeles Rams for a second straight game and their addition of Christian McCaffrey is already paying huge dividends. McCaffrey completed a rare touchdown hat trick, accomplishing a feat only three other players have converted since NFL/AFL merger. He threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass, and rushed for a touchdown, all in the same game.

The performance came in a critical game for the 49ers. The win gave them the season sweep of the series with the Rams, which is the first tiebreaker in the divisional race. It also came in a game in which the 49ers were missing Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and Kyle Juszczyk due to injury.

It should surprise nobody that McCaffrey’s MVP odds improved with the performance. He entered the game with +15000 odds to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following his hat trick, he is now +5000 to win. He is tied for ninth and a long-shot behind the likes of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, but he’s going to continue getting a lot of looks in the 49ers offense. He won’t win the MVP award, but he could at least make the race a little more interesting.

The 49ers currently sit at 4-4, a game back of the Seahawks in the NFC West. They are now heading into their bye week.