2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo lists his Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: CLE, DAL, PIT, SF, NYG, DEN

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Tyler Allgeier Gus Edwards Khalil Herbert Caleb Huntley Rachaad White Kenyan Drake Isiah Pacheco Kyren Williams Latavius Murray Kenneth Gainwell Chuba Hubbard James Cook Jaylen Warren Matt Breida Jerick McKinnon Deon Jackson DeeJay Dallas

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Garrett Wilson Jameson Williams Rondale Moore Kadarius Toney Romeo Doubs Isaiah McKenzie Darius Slayton Josh Palmer Wan’Dale Robinson Alec Pierce Parris Campbell Tyquan Thornton Josh Reynolds Kalif Raymond Jahan Dotson Zay Jones

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Greg Dulcich Evan Engram Cade Otton Tyler Conklin Dawson Knox Robert Tonyan Isaiah Likely Juwan Johnson Hunter Henry Irv Smith

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Justin Fields Andy Dalton Marcus Mariota P.J. Walker Taylor Heinicke Malik Willis

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

KC MIA SEA MIN LAC

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire: W8 RB Snap Share Leaders

Christian McCaffrey 81% Saquon Barkley 80% Travis Etienne 77%

