Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The junior flyweight division gets an early morning spotlight in Saitama, Japan on Tuesday, November 1. ESPN+ is airing a card that features the top three junior flyweights and another in the top ten with The Ring title and three of the major titles on the line across two fights. The headliner will see Hiroto Kyoguchi put his WBA (Super) and The Ring titles on the line against WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji.

How to watch Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Kenshiro Teraji

The main card for Kyoguchi-Teraji will get started at 4:30 a.m. ET, which is 5:30 p.m. local time in Saitama. The main event ring walks will likely take place late in the 7 a.m. hour or early in the 8 a.m. hour, but it will depend on how long the rest of the card lasts.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Kyoguchi enters the bout with a 16-0 record and four successive defenses of his WBA and The Ring titles. Most recently, he beat Esteban Bermudez via eighth-round stoppage in Mexico. That was his first fight since securing a fifth-round TKO over Axel Aragon Vega. Kyoguchi originally claimed his titles when he beat Hekkie Budler via tenth-round TKO in December 2018.

Teraji is 19-1 and has worked his way back from an upset at the hands of Masamichi Yabuki. Teraji was making his ninth defense of the WBC title and lost when the fight was stopped in the tenth round. However, Teraji bounced back six months late when he knocked out Yabuki in the third round.

Fighter odds

Kyoguchi is a -195 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Teraji is a +150 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -265 and the under priced at +200.

Full card for Teraji vs. Kyoguchi