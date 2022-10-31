Jonathan González vs. Shokichi Iwata: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The junior flyweight division will be showcased in Saitama, Japan early Tuesday morning. Hiroto Kyoguchi and Kenshiro Teraji face off to unify the WBA and WBC titles, but that bout will be preceded by a WBO title fight. Jonathan González will put his title on the line when he faces Shokichi Iwata on ESPN+.

How to watch Jonathan González vs. Shokichi Iwata

The main card for this event is getting started at 4:30 a.m. ET, which is 5:30 p.m. local time in Saitama. The Gonzalez-Iwata bout is expected to be the last of the undercard, so we could be looking at a 6:30 or 7 a.m. fight time. This will depend on how long the rest of the card lasts and if this is in fact the last fight before the main event.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

González comes into the bout with a 26-3-1 (1 NC) record and will make his second defense of the WBO title. He won the title last October with a split decision win over Elwin Soto. He made his first defense of the title this past June, claiming a unanimous decision win over Mark Anthony Barriga.

Iwata is 9-0 and getting his first major title shot. He won the vacant Japanese junior flyweight title last November with a ninth-round TKO of Rikito Shiba. He has made two defenses while also claiming the OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific titles in a decision win over Kenichi Horikawa this past July.

Fighter odds

Iwata is a -150 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gonzálrez is a +120 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -160 and the under priced at +125. The favored fight outcome is Iwata by stoppage at +190. An Iwata decision is +220, a González decision is +250, and a González stoppage is +475.

Full card for Gonzalez vs. Iwata