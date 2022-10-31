This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 8 Contest Recap

The Week 8 DraftKings Reignmakers slate featured some of the highest scoring we have seen all season long. In fact, only Week 2 had a higher-scoring winner, when kirkdiese won the CORE tournament with 197.72 DKFP by stacking the slate-breaking Dolphins-Ravens game. This week’s CORE winner came close with 192.2 DKFP.

Unlike the last two weeks where the Bengals’ passing attack won every tournament, Week 8 saw slightly more variety, with winners rostering a mixture of both Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. Furthermore, Alvin Kamara was rostered on all five of the big contests, while A.J. Brown and DeAndre Hopkins were each rostered on four out of five.

This week, the perfect lineup was just a single player-swap away for both the CORE and RARE winners. We have still only seen the perfect lineup construction on the Main Slate once this year, when jgomez085 won the ELITE contest in Week 5.

Week 8 also held two Deadfellaz-themed contests at the CORE and RARE tier, which required the Deadfellaz-themed cards that were distributed through packs last week. The winners of these contests won both cash and Deadfellaz NFTs. Also, the Aoki All-Star League was held in the CORE tier, where the top 100 finishers earned an entry into a Week 17 contest to compete for a seat at the poker table with Steve Aoki and friends.

Lastly, this was the final week before DraftKings makes changes to its SuperStar player list. Although the specific player changes have not yet been announced, the new changes should make building the optimal lineup more challenging in future weeks.

Here is a look at the winning teams in each tier from the main slate:

CORE Lineup

The winner of the $50K Fiat Frenzy at the CORE tier was sbchampsbengals, who rostered a Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins stack with Alvin Kamara, A.J. Brown and Christian McCaffrey — the slate’s three highest-scoring players. McCaffrey was the SuperStar on this team, and in his second game as a 49er, he had one passing, rushing and receiving touchdown each. This was the first “touchdown hat trick” since 2005.

CORE Deadfellaz

The winner of the $100K Deadfellaz Gated Contest at the CORE tier was chrisl300, who scored 190.96 DKFP. This contest had a top prize of $20,000 and distributed Deadfellaz NFTs to the top 10 finishers. This contest required that two of the five player card NFTs be the Deadfellaz-themed cards that dropped last week.

CORE Aoki All-Star League

The winner of the Aoki All-Star League at the CORE tier was mannyr08, who scored 188.34 DKFP. For first place, mannyr08 earned $1,500 and an entry into an exclusive Week 17 contest to compete for a seat at the poker table with Steve Aoki himself.

RARE Deadfellaz

The winner of the $20K Deadfellaz Gated Contest at the RARE tier was jdubbs0228, who scored 187.1 DKFP. This 500-player contest required entrants to roster at least four RARE Deadfellaz cards. The top five finishers all received Deadfellaz NFTs, with first place winning $5,000 and Deadfellaz #3002.

RARE Lineup

The winner of the $80K Fiat Frenzy at the RARE tier was chris5163, who rostered the same exact team as the winner of the CORE tournament. A swap from Kyler Murray to Tua Tagovailoa would have given both teams the perfect lineup construction. With speculation that Jalen Hurts might elevate to a SuperStar before next week, the market might see A.J. Brown cards soar in value, as both teammates cannot have the SuperStar label.

ELITE Lineup

The winner of the $250K Fiat Frenzy at the ELITE tier was Jamicsau, who won $100,000 in this tournament. This team had Derrick Henry at SuperStar, who finished slightly below McCaffrey with 38.8 DKFP. This was the only winning team that did not have DeAndre Hopkins and instead had Tyreek Hill, who finished as the WR3. Given Hill has the most receiving yards on the season by almost 200 yards, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn SuperStar status before Week 9.

Legendary Lineup

The winner of the $100K Fiat Frenzy at the LEGENDARY tier was Jseel, who was the lowest-scoring winner of the slate with 166.74 fantasy points. This was the only team to play Cooper Kupp, who had a modest showing for his standards with 22.9 DKFP. Using the Lucky Trader Portfolio Tool, we can see Jseel bought the Cooper Kupp Legendary card for $3,299 on September 28. All Kupp price tags should be monitored in the market after he rolled his ankle on his final touch of the game.

REIGNMAKER Lineup

The winner of the $150K “The Alpha” was Rotomania, who put up 185.2 DKFP with another Hurts-Brown stack. This was the only winner to not feature a SuperStar player, but as stated previously, it remains to be seen if Hurts and Hill will earn the designation. Although missing the first six games of the season due to suspension, the DeAndre Hopkins REIGNMAKER card was purchased by Rotomania back on September 10 for $3,000. This looks to be an incredible buy-low purchase given the stellar production Hopkins has provided fantasy managers since his return.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!