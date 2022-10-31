How a Bettor Turned $5 Into $17,428 With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a strong finish to the weekend, nailing all four picks for a big payout on a NBA First FG parlay. The bettor turned $5 into $17,428.2 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following four-leg NBA Parlay Bet at +348462 odds:

Jayson Tatum first FG

Donovan Mitchell first FG

Draymond Green first FG

Cam Johnson first FG

Backing Tatum and Mitchell, who have been on fire to start the season and are primary scoring options for their teams, to hit the first bucket of the game is not out of the ordinary. What is crazy is throwing Green and Johnson, who aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard, into the mix. Sometimes you just get lucky and in this case, hit the big payout. Here was the winning moment for this bettor.

Defense ➡️ Offense



Now THAT'S how you start a game! pic.twitter.com/uzIHUuEFr5 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 31, 2022

