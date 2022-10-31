How a Bettor Turned $20 Into $30K With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor made a huge profit this Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL season with a parlay hit. The bettor placed a same-game parlay centered around the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears matchup. Check out how they turned $20 into over $30,000:

Dak Prescott Anytime TD Scorer

Justin Fields Anytime TD Scorer

CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD Scorer

Cole Kmet Anytime TD Scorer

Justin Fields Under 64.5 Rush Yards

Cole Kmet Under 49.5 Rec Yards

The bettor capitalized on a big game from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense, which posted 49 points in the win. The parlay got off to a good start when Prescott scored the first TD of the game on a seven-yard rush for the anytime TD. The Cowboys went up 14-0 on the CeeDee Lamb TD to get the bettor to two our of six legs.

Justin Fields scored for the Bears on a three-yard rush to get the bettor halfway to payday. TE Cole Kmet scored a TD in garbage time in the fourth quarter to hit the fourth of the anytime TD legs. From there it was just sweating out the two unders.

Fields almost hit the over on his rushing prop at 64.5 yards, coming just short at 60 yards for the game. Kmet only had two receptions, one of them for the touchdown. Hitting his receiving yard under was pretty easy.