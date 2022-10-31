Rain could impact Astros vs. Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

MLB officials are reportedly set to meet with the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon to discuss the forecast for Monday night’s World Series game in Philadelphia. With first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET, it looks like rain is going to move into the area just as the game begins, and isn’t supposed to let up until Tuesday morning.

The chance of rain moves from 56% at 7:00 p.m. to 99% at 8:00, and the percentages remain in the 90s until 10:00 p.m. The teams are going to discuss whether the rain can or should be played through or if Game 3 will need to be delayed.

MLB officials are scheduled to meet with the #Phillies and #Astros at 3:30 ET to provide a weather update to determine whether Game 3 can be played or try to play through the rain that is forecast throughout the evening. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2022

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Phillies won Game 1 and the Astros took home Game 2. This is the first game of the series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Astros are favored -135 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 3. Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to start for Houston while Noah Syndergaard will go for the Phils.