Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with torn labrum

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale is set to miss 4-6 months due to a torn labrum. He was injured in Friday’s game vs. the Vegas Golden Knights and was unable to return. Drysdale will underdog surgery and it appears unlikely he’ll return this season. If he comes back at the four-month mark it would be some time in March. If it takes six months, it’s likely season-ending for the young defenseman.

The 20-year-old was averaging 17:37 of ice time over eight games for the Ducks this season. He was selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Drysdale had somewhat of a breakout season in 2021-22, registering 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 81 games for Anaheim, which is 2-6-1 on the season and toward the bottom of the League.

This doesn’t have a huge fantasy hockey impact, more for dynasty or keeper leagues. Drysdale is still very young and raw, so this shouldn’t have a long-term impact on his outlook. He still has the potential to turn into a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. If you have him in a keeper or dynasty league, it’s best to throw him on injured reserve and hope he can return at some point, though his value wasn’t very high on this Ducks squad.