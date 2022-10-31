De’Aaron Fox out for rest of Monday’s game vs. Hornets with knee injury

Update: Fox will not return to Monday’s game with what is officially being called a knee injury. Davion Mitchell started the second half for him.

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox went to the locker room Monday against the Charlotte Hornets after appearing to suffer a leg injury in the contest. Fox was having a strong start to the game with eight points in nine minutes.

De'Aaron Fox heads to the Kings' locker room in Charlotte with what may be a foot or ankle injury. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 1, 2022

The Kings have put a lot of pressure on Fox to be their cornerstone player for this year and years to come after dealing Tyrese Haliburton at last year’s trade deadline. Fox has developed into a savvy point guard but his inconsistency from behind the arc continues to hold him back from being one of the game’s elite players.

If Fox cannot return to Monday’s game, look for Davion Mitchell to get heavy minutes at the point guard spot. Malik Monk would also be in line for additional playing time, as the Kings might have Kevin Huerter handle the ball when Mitchell sits. Sacramento badly needs Fox to avoid a major injury if the Kings hope to ultimately compete for a playoff spot this season.