 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 9 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 9 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 9 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 9 Rankings — Rankings Breakdown | Waiver Wire | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 9W8 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | W9 Game Lines | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 9 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Derrick Henry
  3. Alvin Kamara
  4. Dalvin Cook
  5. Ken Walker
  6. Josh Jacobs
  7. Jonathan Taylor
  8. Travis Etienne
  9. Joe Mixon
  10. Dameon Pierce
  11. Leonard Fournette
  12. D’Andre Swift
  13. Aaron Jones
  14. Devin Singletary
  15. Rhamondre Stevenson
  16. Jamaal Williams
  17. Miles Sanders
  18. D’Onta Foreman
  19. David Montgomery
  20. Raheem Mostert
  21. James Conner
  22. Michael Carter
  23. Tyler Allgeier
  24. AJ Dillon
  25. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  26. Kenyan Drake
  27. Khalil Herbert
  28. Rachaad White
  29. Eno Benjamin
  30. Gus Edwards
  31. Isaiah Pacheco
  32. Antonio Gibson
  33. Chase Edmonds
  34. Darrell Henderson
  35. Nyhiem Hines
  36. Caleb Huntley
  37. Kenneth Gainwell
  38. Brian Robinson
  39. Dontrell Hilliard
  40. Chuba Hubbard
  41. James Cook
  42. James Robinson
  43. Jerick McKinnon
  44. JD McKissic
  45. Boston Scott
  46. Alexander Mattison
  47. Travis Homer
  48. Sony Michel
  49. Ameer Abdullah
  50. Dwayne Washington
  51. Zach Moss
  52. JaMycal Hasty
  53. Ronnie Rivers
  54. Josh Kelley
  55. Malcolm Brown
  56. Dare Ogunbowale
  57. Samaje Perine
  58. Deon Jackson
  59. Brandon Bolden
  60. DeeJay Dallas
  61. Craig Reynolds
  62. Avery Williams
  63. Rex Burkhead
  64. Trestan Ebner
  65. Justin Jackson
  66. D’Ernest Johnson

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation