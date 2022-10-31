NFL Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Cooper Kupp Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs Justin Jefferson Davante Adams DeAndre Hopkins Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans A.J. Brown Jaylen Waddle Chris Olave Chris Godwin Keenan Allen DK Metcalf Tee Higgins Michael Pittman Terry McLaurin Tyler Lockett Romeo Doubs Gabriel Davis Ju-Ju Smith Schuster DeVonta Smith Jacobi Meyers DJ Moore Rondale Moore Tyler Boyd Adam Thielen Garrett Wilson Isaiah McKenzie Christian Kirk Brandin Cooks Curtis Samuel Devin Duvernay Michael Thomas Hunter Renfrow Marquez Valdes-Scantling Josh Palmer Drake London Darnell Mooney Alec Pierce Allen Robinson II Zay Jones Parris Campbell Elijah Moore Robert Woods Josh Palmer Josh Reynolds Mack Hollins KJ Osborn Mecole Hardman Tyquan Thornton Braxton Berrios Tre’Quan Smith Van Jefferson Rashid Shaheed Skyy Moore Sammy Watkins Ben Skowronek Robbie Anderson Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Marvin Jones Dee Eskridge Marquise Goodwin Kalif Raymond Demarcus Robinson Julio Jones Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Greg Dortch

