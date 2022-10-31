 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 9 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 9 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 9 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Justin Jefferson
  5. Davante Adams
  6. DeAndre Hopkins
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  8. Mike Evans
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Jaylen Waddle
  11. Chris Olave
  12. Chris Godwin
  13. Keenan Allen
  14. DK Metcalf
  15. Tee Higgins
  16. Michael Pittman
  17. Terry McLaurin
  18. Tyler Lockett
  19. Romeo Doubs
  20. Gabriel Davis
  21. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  22. DeVonta Smith
  23. Jacobi Meyers
  24. DJ Moore
  25. Rondale Moore
  26. Tyler Boyd
  27. Adam Thielen
  28. Garrett Wilson
  29. Isaiah McKenzie
  30. Christian Kirk
  31. Brandin Cooks
  32. Curtis Samuel
  33. Devin Duvernay
  34. Michael Thomas
  35. Hunter Renfrow
  36. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  37. Josh Palmer
  38. Drake London
  39. Darnell Mooney
  40. Alec Pierce
  41. Allen Robinson II
  42. Zay Jones
  43. Parris Campbell
  44. Elijah Moore
  45. Robert Woods
  46. Josh Palmer
  47. Josh Reynolds
  48. Mack Hollins
  49. KJ Osborn
  50. Mecole Hardman
  51. Tyquan Thornton
  52. Braxton Berrios
  53. Tre’Quan Smith
  54. Van Jefferson
  55. Rashid Shaheed
  56. Skyy Moore
  57. Sammy Watkins
  58. Ben Skowronek
  59. Robbie Anderson
  60. Russell Gage
  61. Olamide Zaccheaus
  62. Marvin Jones
  63. Dee Eskridge
  64. Marquise Goodwin
  65. Kalif Raymond
  66. Demarcus Robinson
  67. Julio Jones
  68. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  69. Greg Dortch

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

