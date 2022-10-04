Breaking down odds for Indiana Pacers heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Indiana Pacers odds heading into the new season.

The Pacers are entering a rebuilding phase after the franchise failed to make playoff progress with Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Turner is still on the team but the Pacers are looking to trade him. We’ll see how Indiana goes about parting with the remaining assets it has to build for the future.

Indiana Pacers Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 23.5

As you can see from this win total, there’s not much expected from the Pacers here. If Turner, Buddy Hield and Daniel Theis get moved, the under should easily hit on this number. If those veterans stick around, Indiana could sneak the over in as teams ease up during the middle part of the regular season.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2200, No -8000

The Pacers are not trying to make the playoffs, so you can safely pick “No” here if you’d like to bet. Indiana actively tanked at the end of last year to try to secure a better draft pick so there’s no way this team is going for a playoff run even if it is somehow competitive.

List of player futures

Bennedict Mathurin Rookie of the Year (+1000)

Myles Turner Defensive Player of the Year (+3500)

Tyrese Haliburton Most Improved Player (+1200)