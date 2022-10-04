Breaking down odds for Detroit Pistons heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Detroit Pistons odds heading into the new season.

The Pistons made some big moves on draft day, scooping up Jaden Ivey before trading several picks to add big man Jalen Duren. The team already has Cade Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, in the fold and is hoping these new additions can create a solid core to build a contender in the Motor City.

Detroit Pistons Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 29.5

The over is the slightly favored play here, with the under sitting at +105. The Pistons have not topped this win total in three seasons and have hovered in the low 20s. Even if they manage to stay healthy, the East is good enough where the under might be the more valuable play.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +900, No -1600

This season is not about making the playoffs for Detroit, although it would be a great sign for the future if they were in the race. The division is tough enough as it is, and the East is loaded with contenders. Even if the team was competitive at some point late in the year, Detroit will eventually settle into a strategic rotation for the rebuild.

List of player futures

Cade Cunningham Most Improved Player (+2000)

Jaden Ivey Rookie of the Year (+700)

Jalen Duren Rookie of the Year (+3000)