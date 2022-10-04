Breaking down odds for Chicago Bulls heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Chicago Bulls odds heading into the new season.

The Bulls made minimal changes to their roster over the offseason, banking on continuity and better injury luck for the upcoming campaign. Chicago did re-sign Zach LaVine to a max contract, so the window to pursue a championship now begins with the star guard locked up in his prime.

Chicago Bulls Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 42.5

With the East becoming more competitive and the Bulls staying relatively pat, the win total here suggests a drop for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is unlikely to repeat his 2021-22 campaign, but the Bulls should make up for that difference with better injury luck and more contributions from Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso. The Bulls hit 46 wins last year despite a lot of challenges and the over should be the play here for 2022-23.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150, No +120

The oddsmakers likely view the Bulls as the sixth-best team at best in the East on paper, resulting in this type of line. Chicago should at least be in the play-in tournament, but that doesn’t mean a postseason berth. Backing Chicago to make the playoffs is the better play, although it is not quite as locked in as it may have seemed prior to the offseason.

List of player futures

DeMar DeRozan MVP (+8000)

Zach LaVine MVP (+16000)

Patrick Williams Most Improved Player (+5000)

Coby White Sixth Man of the Year (+5000)

Alex Caruso Defensive Player of the Year (+8000)