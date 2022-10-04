Breaking down odds for Cleveland Cavaliers heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Cleveland Cavaliers odds heading into the new season.

Cleveland made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by trading for star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell ahead of the season. The Cavaliers gave up some young players and draft picks to acquire Mitchell, which puts this team on an accelerated timeline for competing.

Cleveland Cavaliers Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 47.5

The under holds some value here at +105 but not much. The Cavaliers won 44 games despite Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen missing some time. Mitchell’s presence boosts this team enough for 50+ wins assuming everyone stays healthy. The over might be the move here.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -270, No +200

The Cavaliers got bounced in the play-in tournament last season. There’s a possibility they could be there again given how competitive the East will be in the middle tier. However, Mitchell coming in should be enough to get out of that bracket if that’s what this bet came down to. Cleveland should be in the postseason this year.

List of player futures

Donovan Mitchell MVP (+8000)

Evan Mobley Most Improved Player (+4500)

Darius Garland Most Improved Player (+4000)

Jarrett Allen Defensive Player of the Year (+3000)

Evan Mobley Defensive Player of the Year (+2000)

Kevin Love Sixth Man of the Year (+2500)