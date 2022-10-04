 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down odds for Milwaukee Bucks heading into 2022-23 NBA season

We take a look at all the notable odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Milwaukee Bucks as we approach the 2022-23 NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday celebrate a made basket against the Boston Celtics win the second half during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Milwaukee Bucks odds heading into the new season.

The Bucks looked to be well on their way to defending the 2021 championship before Khris Middleton’s injury. Milwaukee did hold a 3-2 lead over the Celtics in the East semifinals but failed to close out that series and had to head home early. The franchise is entering Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prime, so now is the time to go for the championship every single season.

Milwaukee Bucks Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 52.5

The Bucks have topped this win total twice in the last four seasons. A more competitive East, along with injury concerns and the desire to be healthy when the games really matter, might keep Milwaukee around this mark. This is another win total bet to be wary of, but the over is the better play if you’re going to take a side.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -3000, No +1300

Even with a more competitive conference, the Bucks are among the best on paper. This squad should have no issues making the playoffs and is likely to be one of the top seeds in the East.

List of player futures

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP (+600)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Defensive Player of the Year (+1100)
Bobby Portis Sixth Man of the Year (+2000)
Jrue Holiday Defensive Player of the Year (+3500)

More From DraftKings Nation