Updated bracket, seeding for 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB playoff field is set as of Monday night in the last week of the regular season. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a spot over the Milwaukee Brewers and will be one of the NL Wild Card teams in the playoffs. The AL has been set with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners all clinching spots. Below we’re going to look at the current MLB playoff bracket and update if the matchups change before Friday.

American League bracket

Houston Astros New York Yankees Cleveland Guardians Toronto Blue Jays +3.0 Seattle Mariners — Tampa Bay Rays 2.0 GB

The Yanks and Astros are locked into the top-2 seeds in the AL. The Guardians were always sort of locked into the 3-seed as well. The Mariners have a lead on the Rays with only a few games left in the season. Seattle has three games left and Tampa Bay has two left. Chances are the M’s will be the No. 5 seed and face the Jays in the Wild Card round.

National League bracket

Both the Padres and Phillies have two games remaining on their schedules. Philly was able to clinch a spot over Milwaukee on Monday night with a win over Houston.