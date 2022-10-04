 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 9. This will be the final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will lead into the Round of 8, which will start next week.

Chase Elliott opens with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Kyle Larson (+800), William Byron (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1200) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race. Elliott has won the race in two of the last three years and is coming into this race with the momentum of a win last week. Larson won this race last year in a time of 3:15:04.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Bank of American Roval 400.

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +500 +150 −150
Tyler Reddick +600 +180 −125
Kyle Larson +800 +250 +100
William Byron +1200 +350 +150
Denny Hamlin +1200 +350 +150
A.J. Allmendinger +1200 +350 +150
Ryan Blaney +1500 +400 +200
Ross Chastain +1500 +400 +200
Joey Logano +1500 +400 +200
Daniel Suarez +1500 +400 +200
Christopher Bell +1500 +400 +200
Austin Cindric +1500 +400 +200
Chase Briscoe +2000 +600 +250
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 +700 +350
Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350
Chris Buescher +2500 +700 +350
Michael McDowell +3000 +800 +400
Kyle Busch +3000 +800 +400
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +400
Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +600
Brad Keselowski +5000 +1500 +600
Ty Gibbs +10000 +2500 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200
Bubba Wallace +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200
Todd Gilliland +25000 +5000 +2500
Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500
Aric Almirola +25000 +5000 +2500
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Joey Hand +50000 +10000 +5000
Mike Rockenfeller +100000 +25000 +10000
Loris Hezemans +100000 +25000 +10000
Josh Williams +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
Daniil Kvyat +100000 +25000 +10000
Conor Daly +100000 +25000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000

