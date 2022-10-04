NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR is in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 9. This will be the final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will lead into the Round of 8, which will start next week.

Chase Elliott opens with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Kyle Larson (+800), William Byron (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1200) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race. Elliott has won the race in two of the last three years and is coming into this race with the momentum of a win last week. Larson won this race last year in a time of 3:15:04.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Bank of American Roval 400.