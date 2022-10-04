 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Japanese Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Japanese Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images,

Formula One is in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan for this weekend’s race. The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the Suzuka Circuit. This is the 18th race of the season. Sergio Perez is heading into this race off a win at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and is currently sitting in third place in the driver standings.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -190. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+380), Perez (+1000), Lewis Hamilton (+1100), and Carlos Sainz (+1200) as the drivers with he best odds to win the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

This is the first Japanese Grand Prix since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The last race ran in 2019 and Valtteri Bottas took home the checkered flag. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton had won two straight and four of the previous five races. Hamilton has won the race five times, which is second to Michael Schumacher’s six victories.

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 6
Driver Winner Top 6
Max Verstappen −190 −600
Charles Leclerc +380 −600
Sergio Perez +1000 −550
Lewis Hamilton +1100 −500
Carlos Sainz +1200 −450
George Russell +1600 −500
Lando Norris +15000 +100
Fernando Alonso +15000 +135
Sebastian Vettel +50000 +850
Pierre Gasly +50000 +1100
Lance Stroll +50000 +850
Esteban Ocon +50000 +350
Daniel Ricciardo +50000 +450
Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +1400
Valtteri Botas +90000 +1200
Mick Schumacher +90000 +2500
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +6500
Kevin Magnussen +90000 +1400
Guanyu Zhou +90000 +2500
Alexander Albon +90000 +2800

