F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Japanese Grand Prix heading into race week

Formula One is in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan for this weekend’s race. The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, October 9 at the Suzuka Circuit. This is the 18th race of the season. Sergio Perez is heading into this race off a win at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and is currently sitting in third place in the driver standings.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -190. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+380), Perez (+1000), Lewis Hamilton (+1100), and Carlos Sainz (+1200) as the drivers with he best odds to win the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

This is the first Japanese Grand Prix since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The last race ran in 2019 and Valtteri Bottas took home the checkered flag. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton had won two straight and four of the previous five races. Hamilton has won the race five times, which is second to Michael Schumacher’s six victories.