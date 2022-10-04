Top QB pickups from the Week 5 waiver wire

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Here’s a look at our quarterback running back adds to consider as you place your Week 5 waiver wire claims.

Week 5 byes: None

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (52% Yahoo, 44% ESPN)

Next up — @ NE, @ DAL, vs. MIA

Goff got to pad his stats a bit in the team’s 48-45 shootout loss to the Seahawks on Sunday and now exits Week 4 as a top five fantasy quarterback. He threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns in the loss, earning managers 34.2 fantasy points and bringing his average up to 22.91 for the year.

He’s hovering around a 50% rostership percentage in ESPN and Yahoo leagues, so it’s a coin flip on whether you’ll find him on the waiver wire this week. Grab him if you need QB depth.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (15% ESPN, 12% Yahoo)

Next up — @ NO, vs. ARI, @ LAC

Hey look, the Seahawks are 2-2. And hey look, Geno Smith is a top 10 fantasy quarterback. Didn’t see that one coming, did you? Smith earned fantasy managers 31.7 points in their 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns through the air and adding an additional 49 yards and a score on the ground. He’s now averaging 18.97 fantasy points per game and proving to be a solid starter in the Pacific Northwest.

Smith is rostered in less than 20% of leagues on both ESPN and Yahoo, so he’ll be available if you need quarterback help this week.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (23% Yahoo, 14% ESPN)

Next up — @ GB, vs. BAL, @ JAC

Mobile quarterback Daniel Jones? That was the case against the Bears in a 20-12 victory on Sunday. He had a pedestrian day throwing the ball, but took off on the ground for 68 yards on six carries and two touchdowns. That earned him a season high 21.6 points and he’s now the 13th ranked quarterback in fantasy.

Jones should be readily available on the waiver wire this week and could present himself as a slick fantasy add this week.

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (7% Yahoo, 4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAC, vs. NE, @ BAL,

Brissett threw a backbreaking pick in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons but otherwise acquitted himself well in the contest. He threw for 234 yards through the air and added a touchdown on the ground to earn fantasy managers 16 points for the week. Add a touchdown or two and those numbers certainly go up. Averaging 15.3 points per game, he is currently the 17th ranked fantasy QB and that’s not bad for someone who is keeping a seat warm.

Brissett is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues, so it’s open season if you want him.