Top RB pickups from the Week 5 waiver wire

If Week 4’s games have you frantically searching the waiver wire for replacements for your injured starting running back, here are a few available options who have the potential to put up fantasy points in the coming weeks.

Week 5 byes: None

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (60.1%)

Next up — DEN, JAC, TEN

With Jonathan Taylor injured and a short week ahead of the Colts, who are scheduled to face the Broncos on TNF, Hines could be playing a majority of the Colts’ snaps and seeing plenty of carries and receptions during Taylor’s recovery period.

Mike Boone, Denver Broncos (0.1%)

Next up — IND, LAC, NYJ

With Javonte Williams out with a knee injury and Melvin Gordon seemingly questionable, Boone will see plenty of playing time on Thursday night as the Broncos take on the Colts. If Williams’ knee injury is serious, Boone will be splitting snaps with Gordon for the next several weeks at minimum. It’s hard to get more available in ESPN fantasy leagues than Boone is right now.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (78.7%)

Next up — NO, ARI, LAC

Penny finally broke free this weekend as the Seahawks beat the Lions, putting up 151 yards over 17 carries and adding two touchdowns. He’s been hovering around 60 yards per game up until now, but if he can find this kind of yardage against the Saints and Chargers in the coming weeks, both of whom are in the middle of the road for rushing yards allowed, he would be a huge asset for your fantasy lineups if he’s still available in your league.

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (53.3%)

Next up — NYJ, MIN, PIT

With QB Tua Tagovailoa out for the time being with a head injury, the Dolphins may switch to a more rush-heavy offensive scheme, which would put Mostert at the forefront of the offense. He had his season-high in rushing yards against the Bengals this week, adding 69 yards over 15 carries with a long run of 25 yards.