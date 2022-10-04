Top WR pickups from the Week 5 waiver wire

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, there are a few wide receivers who are beginning to make their marks — some rookies, some returning from injury, and some just hitting a hot streak. Here are some WRs to keep an eye on as waiver wire adds for the coming week.

Week 5 byes: None

Corey Davis, New York Jets (6.9%)

Next up — MIA, GB, DEN

Now that Zach Wilson is back, the Jets are off and running. Davis had already been making a big impact with just a few receptions each game, but in the Jets’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, he led New York with seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, adding 13.4 PPR fantasy points.

Elijah Moore is another good pickup for a 2-2 Jets team that is really starting to come together with Wilson under center.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (37.6%)

Next up — BUF, TB, MIA

The Steelers are still struggling to find their offensive identity, but the rookie WR Pickens is making his name known. Pickens led Pittsburgh in receiving yards this week, adding 102 yards over six receptions. He ended with 10.2 PPR fantasy points in the loss to the Jets.

Keep an eye on the Steelers’ QB situation, though, after Mike Tomlin decided to put Kenny Pickett in for Mitch Trubisky this weekend.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions (10.6%)

Next up — NE, DAL, MIA

With Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, and DeAndre Swift all out, Reynolds has been taking the brunt of the receiving load for the Lions and putting up 81 yards and a touchdown over eight receptions against the Seahawks in Week 4.

He ended the week with 14.1 PPR fantasy points, up from his last two weeks of 9.6 and 9.8 points.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (46.5%)

Next up — LAR, PHI, DET

Gallup is finally back after tearing his ACL in Week 17 last season and caught the first touchdown of the game in the Cowboys’ win over the Commanders. Dak Prescott is still out with a hand injury, but Cooper Rush found Gallup for two receptions and 24 yards.

Though he’s still splitting targets with CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, Gallup should continue to increase his yardage and receptions in the coming weeks.