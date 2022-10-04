Top TE pickups from the Week 5 waiver wire

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Here’s a look at our top-five tight ends adds to consider as you place your Week 5 waiver wire claims.

Week 5 byes: None

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (3% Yahoo, 2% ESPN)

Next up — @ NO, vs. ARI, @ LAC

Dissly remains a top 10 fantasy tight end after Week 4, catching four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 48-45 shootout victory over the Lions on Sunday. He has earned fantasy managers around 10 points in three out of four games so far this season and has been a reliable hand

He’s still rostered in less than 5% of leagues across the board, so he’s still ripe for the picking off the waiver wire.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (42% Yahoo, 38% ESPN)

Next up — vs. MIA, @ GB, @ DEN

Conklin remained a consistent target for the Jets on Sunday, catching three of five targets from Zach Wilson in their 24-20 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. That earned fantasy managers just 5.2 points but the number of targets he receives will keep him floating in the top 10 of fantasy tight ends moving forward.

He’s still rostered in less than 50% of ESPN and Yahoo leagues, so should be available on your waiver wire this week.

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (5% Yahoo, 2% ESPN)

Next up — @ DEN, vs. JAC, @ TEN

Hey, it’s nice of Alie-Cox to check in with a good fantasy performance this year. After three quiet games, the Colts tight end broke out by catching six targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in their 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday. That earned fantasy managers 20.5 fantasy points for the week.

MAC is rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues and 2% of ESPN leagues, so he should be available on the waiver wire this week.

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (32% ESPN, 24% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. TEN, @ CHI, vs. GB

Thomas had a high target share in Sunday’s 25-10 loss to the Cowboys but didn’t do anything with it. He caught five of six targets for 19 yards, earning fantasy managers just 1.9 points. Still, the number of targets is a positive sign that he’ll still play a big role in the Washington offense and he could command more with Jahan Dotson out this Sunday.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (21% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — @ BAL, @ NO, vs. ATL

Hurst played his role well in the Bengals’ 27-15 victory over the Dolphins last Thursday. He caught three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown, earning fantasy managers 8.7 points in the win. He’s averaging just over five targets a game and that bodes well for him moving forward.

He’s rostered in less than 25% of ESPN and Yahoo leagues, so consider him if you need the tight end depth.