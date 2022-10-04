Top D/STs to pick up from the Week 5 waiver wire

We’re entering Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and for many fantasy managers, it’s time to once again hunt for a defense/special teams unit. There’s many managers who regularly stream defense, but here are some potential units to keep on your roster for more than just one week.

Week 5 byes: None

Vikings D/ST (21.5 percent)

Next up — CHI, MIA, BYE, ARZ

Minnesota gets a soft matchup against the Bears, who rank 30th in points per game offensively. They are also tied for 28th in giveaways, which is always important. Chicago has only allowed seven sacks this year but Minnesota’s pass rush will be among the best the Bears have faced so far this year. The Vikings could then potentially get the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa before heading to the bye week.

Titans D/ST (5.6 percent)

Next up — WSH, IND, HOU, KC

Tennessee has a low-key great schedule for the next three week. The Titans first meet a struggling Commanders squad and then get to face a Colts team they just got done beating up on in Week 4. The Texans have been poor offensively, so Tennessee should have a good showing there as well. You probably will drop this unit ahead of the Chiefs game but that’s three weeks of not having to worry about a defense.

Ravens D/ST (69 percent)

Next up — CIN, NYG, CLE, TB

There’s a chance the Ravens won’t be available in your league but there’s a chance. If they are available, grab them without any hesitation. This unit is loaded with playmakers and is coming in mad after the way Week 4 against the Bills ended. Look for them to be aggressive and create game-changing plays over the next few weeks. It also helps when they play some struggling teams.