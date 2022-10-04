Top kicker pickups from the Week 5 waiver wire

If your fantasy kicker hasn’t been getting opportunities to attempt field goals, or worse yet, has been missing field goals (looking at you, Saints double doink), here are some options on the waiver wire who you might consider picking up for Week 5.

Week 5 byes: None

Graham Gano, New York Giants (67.1%)

Next up — GB, BAL, JAC

The Giants are facing some tough defenses in the coming weeks with an injured quarterback, which means they might end up leaning on Gano to put points up on the board. He’s 9-for-11 this season and 4-for-4 from 50+ yards, and went 2-for-3 against the Bears in Week 4.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys (4.6%)

Next up — LAR, PHI, DET

Maher is 10-for-11 on field goal attempts so far this year, including four makes from 50+ yards out. He was 4-for-4 against the Commanders in Week 4.

Cade York, Cleveland Browns (11.8%)

Next up — LAC, NE, BAL

A fourth round draft pick in 2022, York has already proved his draft stock to the Browns. He hasn’t missed a field goal yet this year, going 8-for-8, including one from 50+ yards. He went 2-for-2 in Week 4 against the Falcons. He has missed two extra point attempts.