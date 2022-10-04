Week 5 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season! With four weeks under our belt we have a list of top fantasy receivers that looks a lot like we would have projected, with Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill at the top. Maybe the biggest “bust” so far has been Ja’Marr Chase, as many thought he should be in the Top 3 coming into the season. He still ranks 15th overall, while his receiving mate, Tee Higgins, ranks 6th. But, if we’re talking busts, D.J. Moore is probably the biggest bust at wide receiver so far, as he sits at WR43 so far. We can pin a lot of blame on Baker Mayfield for Moore’s trouble so far. I’m not going to bet on him coming back to his normal self, but he will likely have flex appeal moving forward.

Injury news to monitor

Treylon Burks has turf toe and will miss some time. He could end up going on IR, which would keep him out 4 weeks.

Isiah McKenzie is in concussion protocol, while Jamison Crowder has a broken ankle. If McKenzie can’t play, then Khalil Shakir would likely take his place.

Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last week with an ankle injury. We likely won’t know more until we get some practice updates this week before they head over to Foxboro.

Julio Jones continues to deal with injuries, especially to his knee. He’s probably too unreliable to start until we know he is back and healthy.

Rashod Bateman is dealing with a mid-foot injury and is considered day-to-day. We’ll need to see if he can get any practice in this week. Demarcus Robinson would see an uptick in snaps and Devin Duvernay could see an uptick in touches.

Kenny Golladay has a knee injury and likely won’t play in Week 5. The Giants receiving group is decimated with Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson injured and Sterling Shepard out for the season.

Jahan Dotson is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him out a week or two.

Tee Higgins is dealing with an ankle injury, but right now it looks like he’ll be able to go against the Ravens on SNF.

Week 5 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings