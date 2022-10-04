Week 5 kicker fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football and NFL season. We’re here to give you the kicker rankings and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Last week your leading kicker in fantasy was Greg Joseph, who went field goal crazy in London. And no, they don’t like field goals over there anymore than we do. His five made field goals led the way in Week 5.

Injury news to monitor

Harrison Butker is still dealing with an ankle injury, but he should be close to returning. Matthew Wright did well in his stead though.

Streaming options for Week 5

Brett Maher vs. Rams

Maher has been playing well this season and still isn’t rostered in enough leagues. He’s worth grabbing if you have an underachieving kicker.

Greg Joseph vs. Bears

The Bears offense can’t seem to get going, so the Vikings won’t have any trouble settling for field goals. Joseph will also be home in the dome.

Week 5 fantasy football kicker rankings