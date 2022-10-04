Week 5 defense and special teams fantasy football rankings

Week 5 of the fantasy football season has commenced. Join me as we take a look at the defense and special teams. So far your top 5 fantasy D/STs are the Eagles, Buccaneers, Bills, Ravens and Jaguars. The Eagles D/ST has now hit 13, 17, and 17 fantasy points over the last three games.

But, as usual, picking D/STs isn’t as easy as finding the highest accumulative scorers. The Buccaneers got just 5 fantasy points this week against the Chiefs and the Ravens got the same against the Bills.

Streaming options for Week 5

Jaguars D/ST vs. Texans

The Jaguars D/ST has been up and down, but they’ve shown they can make plays. . This week they get a Texans team that can’t quite get things going offensively and whose QB, Davis Mills, has thrown four interceptions in the last two games.

Titans D/ST vs. Commanders

Carson Wentz can put together big numbers like he did in the first two games and then he can just look truly terrible like he has in the last two games. We’ve seen more terrible than not in his recent history and the Titans should be able to take advantage. Wentz has been sacked 16 times in the last three games and thrown five interceptions on the season.

Week 5 fantasy football D/ST rankings