Week 5 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

Hey! Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Week 4 brought us a bounce back game from Austin Ekeler who put up 109 yards and three touchdowns against the Texans. And how about Miles Sanders? He had a whopping 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns like some kind of feature back.

Overall, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley are fighting for the No. 1 fantasy spot, but Chubb has it for now. Jamaal Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are finding the end zone with frequency and rank 3rd and 4th in PPR scoring.

Injury news to monitor

Cordarrelle Patterson went to IR with a knee injury, so we should see plenty of Tyler Allgeier and some Caleb Huntley until he returns.

Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle against the Titans and will have a short turnaround to play on Thursday night against the Broncos. The injury reportedly isn’t bad, but we could see him sit this one out. Nyheim Hines would get the start if so.

Javonte Williams suffered a bad knee injury and could be out for a while. Melvin Gordon had a bad fumble on his first touch of last week and then Mike Boone came in as the lead after Williams hurt his knee. Gordon has been dealing with some neck issues as well, but if both are healthy, they’ll likely go with a committee approach while Williams is out.

Alvin Kamara looked close to playing in London last week but was held out along with Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas. There’s a decent shot that all three could return when they host the Seahawks this week.

Week 5 fantasy football PPR running back rankings