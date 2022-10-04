Week 5 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Week 4 brought us Jared Goff as our top fantasy QB and he currently sits as the 5th overall in fantasy points per game. Add in Geno Smith, who went up against Goff this week to the Top 8 and you have two player many did not think had a chance at having this much fantasy value at this point in the season.

After those two though, we do have plenty of familiar faces. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes fill out the Top 4, but there are some under-performers in Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. Brady is getting his receivers back and healthy, while Rodgers navigates a world without Davante Adams to throw to, while Stafford is having trouble with just the one alpha receiver in Cooper Kupp.

Injury news to monitor

Tom Brady has a sore shoulder, but was able to play through it in Week 4. Expect him to do the same in Week 5 agains the Falcons.

Daniel Jones is dealing with an ankle injury and his backup Tyrod Taylor is in concussion protocol. They play the Packers in London early Sunday morning, so we’ll likely get plenty of info about these injuries, but they need Jones to be able to play.

Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 5 already. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start against the Jets

Brian Hoyer is in concussion protocol, while Mac Jones is dealing with an ankle injury. Bailey Zappe could get another chance in Week 5, this time against the Lions.

Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings