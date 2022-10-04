Week 5 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Week 4 of the NFL season has wrapped up and that means it is time to crawl down into the rankings mines to dig up a fresh batch of NFL players set into an order I find closest to how they’ll finish in fantasy football!

Last week brought us a tight end at the top fo the fantasy finishes, as the Lions T.J. Hockenson caught eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns for 39.9 PPR points. ON a weekend where the usual top tier quarterbacks didn’t break away from the pack, this was a huge game for anyone rostering Hock. His QB, Jared Goff, ended up as the top fantasy QB and now has two games with 4 TD passes. And amazingly, they lost to the Seahawks 45-48.

I’m thinking we should play all our fringe fantasy players against the Lions and Seahawks defenses for the time being.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle against the Titans and will have a short turnaround to play on Thursday night against the Broncos. The injury reportedly isn’t bad, but we could see him sit this one out. Nyheim Hines would get the start if so.

Javonte Williams suffered a bad knee injury and could be out for a while. Melvin Gordon had a bad fumble on his first touch of last week and then Mike Boone came in as the lead after Williams hurt his knee. Gordon has been dealing with some neck issues as well, but if both are healthy, they’ll likely go with a committee approach while Williams is out.

Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 5 already. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start against the Jets

Daniel Jones is dealing with an ankle injury and his backup Tyrod Taylor is in concussion protocol. They play the Packers in London early Sunday morning, so we’ll likely get plenty of info about these injuries, but they need Jones to be able to play.

Brian Hoyer is in concussion protocol, while Mac Jones is dealing with an ankle injury. Bailey Zappe could get another chance in Week 5, this time against the Lions.

Alvin Kamara looked close to playing in London last week but was held out along with Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas. There’s a decent shot that all three could return when they host the Seahawks this week.

Julio Jones continues to deal with injuries, especially to his knee. He’s probably too unreliable to start until we know he is back and healthy.

Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last week with an ankle injury. We likely won’t know more until we get some practice updates this week before they head over to Foxboro.

Rashod Bateman is dealing with a mid-foot injury and is considered day-to-day. We’ll need to see if he can get any practice in this week. Demarcus Robinson would see an uptick in snaps and Devin Duvernay could see an uptick in touches.

Kenny Golladay has a knee injury and likely won’t play in Week 5. The Giants receiving group is decimated.

Cordarrelle Patterson went to IR with a knee injury, so we should see plenty of Tyler Allgeier and some Caleb Huntley until he returns.

Jahan Dotson is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him out a week or two.

Treylon Burks has turf toe and will miss some time. He could end up going on IR, which would keep him out 4 weeks.

Isiah McKenzie is in concussion protocol, while Jamison Crowder has a broken ankle and is done for the season.

Week 5 fantasy football flex PPR rankings