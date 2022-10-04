Week 5 PPR tight end fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 5 of the fantasy football season! Some bad weather and a great Bills defense slowed down our No. 1 fantasy tight end Mark Andrews, while Travis Kelce had a strong evening against the Buccaneers to take back the lead. But the big winner was T.J. Hockenson, who had the best game of his career in a shootout with the Seahawks. The Lions receiving group was decimated, so Hockenson won’t always get that workload, but he proved he’s worthy of it.

Injury news to monitor

Cameron Brate is dealing with a concussion. Cade Cotton was the tight end that took over for Brate in Week 4.

Jonnu Smith was ruled out with an ankle injury on Sunday. We’ll see if he can get any practices in this week. Hunter Henry should get some extra work if he’s out.

Week 5 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings